Horner labelled star driver a 'risk' after slow start

Although he has struggled of late, Sergio Perez has fulfilled the requirements of his Red Bull role in his time with the team. However, Christian Horner has admitted some early doubts about the Mexican.

The man with the toughest job in F1

Sergio Perez talks to Max Verstappen at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Perez was vital in kickstarting Red Bull's recent run of success – beginning with his stout defence over Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Apart from the odd victory here and there, the Mexican has struggled to keep pace with an imperious Max Verstappen who continues to dominate Formula 1.

He might have the toughest job of any driver in the sport and was always going to be up against it chasing one of the greatest ever talents we have had the pleasure of seeing.

He has another opportunity – likely his final chance to impress in 2024, as the field closes up and his team becomes more reliant on him if they are to continue to enjoy constructors’ championship joy.

One of the most experienced drivers on the grid, Perez is entering his 14th season this year, but that was part of the risk when Red Bull hired him.

32 years old at the time, it was largely unknown if his form would hit a cliff and whether he would then become a hindrance to his team.

Horner: Checo was a bit of a risk

Sergio Perez's car after a crash at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

It’s something that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner discussed in season five of Netflix’s Drive to Survive during the 2022 season.

"Hiring Checo was a bit of a risk," he said "At 32 years of age he’s in the senior years of his career. You know, you start to see cracks and sometimes, as a team principal, you’ve got to make big calls.

"There’s probably half the grid that would like to be in the team, whether it be Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris could be on the market. Even Yuki.

“There’s nothing worse than having an unsettled driver and so, do you know what? Let’s remove this question mark {after Monaco 2022]. Let’s settle Checo so we get the best out of him and the team can focus on the world championship."

All the while Red Bull are experiencing championship success and Perez continues to win the odd race, they will be hesitant to make any changes.

But as soon as the intensity ramps up, and pressure mounts on them to deliver more, the Mexican could be the scapegoat as they plan for a more competitive future and tighter F1 field.

