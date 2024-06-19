Ferrari star SLAMS Netflix for misleading Drive to Survive
Ferrari star SLAMS Netflix for misleading Drive to Survive
Ferrari Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has suggested that Netflix manipulate conversations to make better stories for their hit TV show Drive to Survive.
The Netflix F1 show has been a huge success throughout its six seasons so far, providing fans with countless iconic memories, mostly from former Haas boss and TV icon Guenther Steiner.
A lot of the series focuses on the relationships and dynamics between the drivers, but the Spaniard told the Nude Project podcast that some rivalries are played up to be more than they are.
He picked out the example of himself and former McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, which he admitted he later laughed about with the British driver.
Sainz: Netflix dramatise things
“In F1 we get along well with each other among the drivers," he insisted on the podcast.
“Now maybe we are in a trend in all sports where there is more respect and sportsmanship than before in the time of [Valentino] Rossi, [Jorge] Lorenzo, [Marc] Marquez, or in football with [Zinedine] Zidane and [Marco] Materazzi. There is more harmony.
“But thanks to Netflix, battles or characters have been created that don’t really exist in some cases. Netflix has been in charge of dramatising this and giving it a Hollywood touch. It’s true that the duels exist, but they’ve been exaggerated. It’s Hollywood.
“Lando Norris and I are colleagues. Rivals and colleagues. They did an episode in Season 4 where we looked like arch enemies. We were team-mates and we seemed to get on terribly.
“In Australia at the start of the new F1 season we met and I said to him: ‘Have you watched Netflix?’ He said yes and we were laughing about it for a while. Even a fan who has been following F1 for a long time and knows the details laughs at that episode. They take one line there, one line there, to try and create that rivalry.”
