Drive to Survive star speculates F1 driver is NEAR losing seat
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has delivered his verdict on a questionable contract within the Formula 1 grid.
Known for his hilarious quips and outspoken manor, Steiner became a worldwide phenomenon after the Netflix documentary, 'Drive to Survive' transformed him into a star.
Since his shock departure from the only American team in the paddock, Steiner has taken to guest appearances and punditry duties to the delight of his fans across the globe.
It doesn't look like he intends to return to the paddock with any team soon, and for the time being, he has offered his analysis on the position of one current driver on the grid.
Whose F1 seat is at risk?
Appearing on The Red Flags Podcast, the 59-year-old was encouraged to ‘speculate wildly’ on why Logan Sargeant’s contract has not been cut short, despite frequent poor performance.
Steiner said: “First of all, you always try to work with the people you have got you know.
“You need to show in a team that you try to do the best, obviously at some stage, enough is enough.
“It’s like: Why are we doing this you know?
Since signing with Williams in 2023, Sargeant has consistently been outperformed by team-mate Alex Albon, who just secured an extension to race with the team until at least 2026.
Following a controversial decision by team principal James Vowles, Sargeant was forced to donate his chassis to Albon in Australia after the British-Thai driver damaged it beyond repair during practice.
Many critics took to social media to brand the tactics as 'unfair', whilst others questioned why Williams continue to give Sargeant a seat in the first place.
With a contract lasting at the Grove-based outfit until the end of the current season, Steiner pondered if he'll make it that far.
“I think it will go to the end, but I think if it’s got a few more [performances] like this [in Canada] before the summer break, after the summer break maybe there’s somebody else in the cockpit" he added.
