F1 team principal lifts the lid on Newey approach

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has lifted the lid on whether the team have tried to recruit Adrian Newey.

The movement of Red Bull’s chief technical officer has been widely speculated, with rumours he may end up at Ferrari as well as Aston.

According to Autosport he is being courted by Aston Martin and their team owner Lawrence Stroll with the offer of a ‘big-money contract’.

It has been suggested that approaching Newey is a tactic to convince Fernando Alonso to agree to a contract renewal with the team.

Krack discusses Newey approach

However, Newey signed a new deal with Red Bull last year showing he has little intention to leave the team.

When the story initially broke, Aston Martin declined to comment but their team principal has provided some insight into these rumours.

When Krack was asked by Sky Sports at the Japanese Grand Prix whether Aston Martin had approached Adrian Newey, he said: "No!"

"Look, we have a very strong technical team with Dan [Fallows], with Tom [McCullough], with Luca [Furbatto]. We were joined lately by Bob Bell. We're quite happy with what we have at the moment."

Aston Martin have previously poached staff from Red Bull including Fallows, with some arguing their leap forward in 2023 was a result of emulating the champion’s designs.

"When the regulations are the way that they are and consistent over the years, I think you will see a general trend of convergence between the cars,” Krack added.

“We know the cars are all converging to a similar philosophy, so I don't think there is anything special on ours compared to the others, to be honest."

