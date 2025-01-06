Norris discusses LEAVING McLaren in shock exit reveal

Formula 1 star Lando Norris has opened up on previous opportunities that he had to leave McLaren.

2024 proved to be a strong season for the Brit, collecting his first-ever win at the Miami Grand Prix and going from strength to strength thereon in.

In the end, Norris challenged Max Verstappen for the drivers' championship, albeit ultimately fell short, and took his total win tally to four grands prix after further victories in the Netherlands, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi.

There was further positive news, too, with Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri both producing strong performances throughout the season, enough to secure McLaren's first constructors' championship since 1998.

McLaren are now the reigning F1 constructors' champions

Lando Norris finally secured his first grand prix victory in 2024

Lando Norris reveals McLaren exit offers

Despite the 25-year-old's success last season, he has now revealed that rival teams across the grid had previously approached him with opportunities to leave the team with which he has now built a stable career.

In discussions that have re-emerged from the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Norris admitted prior to winning the constructors' title that he had received offers to leave McLaren in moves that would have seen him become a race-winner sooner.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP and what winning the constructors' title would mean to him, the Brit told the media: "I think the thing I'll be proudest and most happy about is the fact I'm still here. The fact I'm still in papaya because I believed in the team for many years,"

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have proved a fruitful driver pairing for McLaren

"I had opportunities to not be in papaya and to maybe go on and win races at an earlier stage in my career and those kind of things.

"I had those opportunities, but I believed and I wanted to simply do it with McLaren.

"I wanted to do it with the guys who gave me my opportunity in Formula 1."

