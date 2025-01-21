F1 champion Verstappen completes eye-catching MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR deal

Everyone should treat themselves from time to time and Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has done just that after completing a stunning multi-million dollar purchase.

Fresh off the back of another successful season in the sport in which he secured a fourth consecutive world drivers' championship, the Dutchman has been enjoying some downtime this off-season.

From now on, however, the F1 star's relaxation time could be spent away from land and on the seas after he reportedly took delivery of a super yacht recently.

How much did Max Verstappen's yacht cost?

That is according to reports from Italy, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that the Red Bull star has completed a deal to secure a luxury yacht, estimated to be worth over $12 million.

According to the report, Verstappen has named his boat 'Unleash the Lion' with girlfriend Kelly Piquet by his side as he recently launched his Mangusta series yacht — a 'Super sport 33' — in the Italian city of Viareggio.

The yacht in question has an overall length of 33.3 meters and is powered by four engines, with a maximum speed at half load of 25 knots.

At cruising speed with a half load, the yacht can reach 21 knots, with a range of 300 nautical miles at that pace.

Having reportedly placed the order for the vessel two years ago, the champion has finally got his hands on his stunning purchase, with plans unknown over whether it will be transported to the star's home of Monaco, or elsewhere.

