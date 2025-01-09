close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 champion Verstappen talks MARRIAGE in major Kelly Piquet reveal

F1 champion Verstappen talks MARRIAGE in major Kelly Piquet reveal

F1 champion Verstappen talks MARRIAGE in major Kelly Piquet reveal

F1 champion Verstappen talks MARRIAGE in major Kelly Piquet reveal

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has discussed a potential future marriage with current partner Kelly Piquet.

Piquet is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, who claimed his titles in 1981, 1983, and 1987, and Max and Kelly are said to have been dating since 2021.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

Since then, the pair have had a very public relationship, with Piquet often spotted at race weekends cheering on the four-time champion.

And, 2024 proved to be an exciting year for the Dutchman and his partner in more ways than one, not only scooping the drivers' championship in F1 but with the pair also revealing that the couple were soon expecting a baby.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Kelly Piquet frequently attends F1 races
Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen at 2024 FIA Awards

Verstappen discusses marriage with Kelly Piquet

That pregnancy update was shared on social media, with 36-year-old Piquet frequently sharing an insight into her relationship and family life with Verstappen via her Instagram, including a recent lavish winter ski break during the off-season.

Now, following the couple's exciting pregnancy announcement, Blick inquired further into their relationship in a recent interview.

In a discussion about his potential marriage to Piquet, Verstappen was asked whether there was any update on their upcoming nuptials.

Unfortunately, the Dutchman revealed there were no immediate plans but hinted that a wedding could be soon.

“Not yet, but it will probably happen soon,” Verstappen said.

READ MORE: Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip

Related

Max Verstappen Mercedes F1 Kelly Piquet Nelson Piquet
Schumacher gives RELATIONSHIP update after unhappy rumors
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher gives RELATIONSHIP update after unhappy rumors

  • Yesterday 19:00
McLaren spark BACKLASH after controversial driver announcement
F1 Social

McLaren spark BACKLASH after controversial driver announcement

  • December 30, 2024 19:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion Verstappen talks MARRIAGE in major Kelly Piquet reveal

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR star reveals return for KEY race

  • 3 uur geleden
IndyCar Series

2025 IndyCar Schedule: Full calendar, dates and locations of all 17 races

  • Today 02:00
F1 Social

F1 team reveal BUSY car upgrade after controversial winter

  • Today 01:00
IndyCar News

Andretti to RETURN for milestone Indy 500 drive

  • Yesterday 23:00
F1 2025

Verstappen rivals WARNS F1 champ over FIA rules

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x