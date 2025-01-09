F1 champion Verstappen talks MARRIAGE in major Kelly Piquet reveal
Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has discussed a potential future marriage with current partner Kelly Piquet.
Piquet is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, who claimed his titles in 1981, 1983, and 1987, and Max and Kelly are said to have been dating since 2021.
Since then, the pair have had a very public relationship, with Piquet often spotted at race weekends cheering on the four-time champion.
And, 2024 proved to be an exciting year for the Dutchman and his partner in more ways than one, not only scooping the drivers' championship in F1 but with the pair also revealing that the couple were soon expecting a baby.
Verstappen discusses marriage with Kelly Piquet
That pregnancy update was shared on social media, with 36-year-old Piquet frequently sharing an insight into her relationship and family life with Verstappen via her Instagram, including a recent lavish winter ski break during the off-season.
Now, following the couple's exciting pregnancy announcement, Blick inquired further into their relationship in a recent interview.
In a discussion about his potential marriage to Piquet, Verstappen was asked whether there was any update on their upcoming nuptials.
Unfortunately, the Dutchman revealed there were no immediate plans but hinted that a wedding could be soon.
“Not yet, but it will probably happen soon,” Verstappen said.
