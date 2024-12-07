Verstappen issues MAJOR life update in pregnancy news
Max Verstappen has revealed that he's set to become a father, taking to Instagram to announce the news.
Verstappen cemented himself as one of the all-time greats earlier this month, claiming his fourth consecutive world championship title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Despite not having the fastest car for large swathes of the season, Verstappen has won nine races in 2024, three times as many as any of his other competitors.
Heading into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen was celebrating some brilliant news off the track as well, with partner Kelly Piquet revealed to be pregnant with the couple's first child.
Verstappen announces Piquet pregnant
Verstappen and Brazilian model Piquet, who is also the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, have been in a relationship since 2020, although it was not made public until 2021.
Piquet is regularly spotted at grand prix weekends supporting her partner in his F1 endeavours, and the pair have now taken to Instagram to announce the happy news.
Verstappen has spent the Abu Dhabi weekend so far in a war of words with George Russell, who described the Dutchman as a 'bully'.
However, many of Verstappen's rivals wished the couple all the best, with Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Oscar Piastri all commenting congratulatory messages on the Instagram post.
"Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way ❤️," the post read. "We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle 💫".
For Piquet, the new arrival will be her second child, having already had a daughter with another former F1 racer in Daniil Kvyat.
Heading to the Yas Marina Circuit following the announcement of the pregnancy, Verstappen referenced that he is already a 'bonus dad' to Piquet's daughter.
"Yeah, I mean of course I'm already kind of a bonus dad, but I’m still very excited for sure," he said in a video circulating on social media.
