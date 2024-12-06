close global

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen finale DISASTER after huge FIA penalty

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen experienced a disaster session during FP2 over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend after rivals Ferrari were dealt a major FIA penalty.

Verstappen finished the second session at Yas Marina Circuit in P17, after persistently complaining about the performance of his Red Bull throughout the running.

READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

Constructors' championship leaders McLaren came out on top in their battle with Ferrari, after Lando Norris set the fastest time, with team-mate Oscar Piastri just behind him.

In a further blow to Ferrari, star driver Charles Leclerc will serve a 10-place grid penalty for the Abu Dhabi GP after having a battery pack changed on his car.

Nico Hulkenberg completed the top three in FP2, an excellent result in his final weekend for Haas as the team chase down sixth in the constructors' championship.

Friday evening also delivered another nightmare session for Franco Colapinto, who retired to the garage early after the Williams star ran wide over the kerb at Turn Eight and damaged his car.

The Argentine was unable to set a lap on the soft tyres, and finished the session in P20 and last of the whole field.

READ MORE: Ferrari show great pace as Hamilton ROARS back

F1 FP2 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:23.517secs

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.234

3. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.462

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.582

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] +0.602

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.684

7. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.713

8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.718

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.752

10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.980

11. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +0.986

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.000

13. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.017

14. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.038

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.040

16. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.057

17. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.081

18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.169

19. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.444

20. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.748

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, having now secured four-consecutive titles.

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

