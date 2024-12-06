F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen finale DISASTER after huge FIA penalty
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen finale DISASTER after huge FIA penalty
Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen experienced a disaster session during FP2 over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend after rivals Ferrari were dealt a major FIA penalty.
Verstappen finished the second session at Yas Marina Circuit in P17, after persistently complaining about the performance of his Red Bull throughout the running.
READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit
Constructors' championship leaders McLaren came out on top in their battle with Ferrari, after Lando Norris set the fastest time, with team-mate Oscar Piastri just behind him.
In a further blow to Ferrari, star driver Charles Leclerc will serve a 10-place grid penalty for the Abu Dhabi GP after having a battery pack changed on his car.
Nico Hulkenberg completed the top three in FP2, an excellent result in his final weekend for Haas as the team chase down sixth in the constructors' championship.
Friday evening also delivered another nightmare session for Franco Colapinto, who retired to the garage early after the Williams star ran wide over the kerb at Turn Eight and damaged his car.
The Argentine was unable to set a lap on the soft tyres, and finished the session in P20 and last of the whole field.
READ MORE: Ferrari show great pace as Hamilton ROARS back
F1 FP2 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:23.517secs
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.234
3. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.462
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.582
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] +0.602
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.684
7. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.713
8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.718
9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.752
10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.980
11. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +0.986
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.000
13. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.017
14. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.038
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.040
16. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.057
17. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.081
18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.169
19. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.444
20. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.748
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, having now secured four-consecutive titles.
READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari dealt MAJOR title setback with FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen finale DISASTER after huge FIA penalty
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Ferrari show great pace as Hamilton ROARS back
- Today 12:28
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- Today 09:00
Ricciardo replacement confirmed for Abu Dhabi GP drive in official statement
- Today 05:00
F1 team confirm driver REPLACEMENT for 2025 season
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec