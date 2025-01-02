Verstappen admits unusual issue before CONTROVERSIAL 2021 title decider

Max Verstappen has admitted to an unusual display of nerves ahead of the controversial 2021 Formula 1 championship decider in Abu Dhabi.

The Dutchman entered the final race of the season level on points with rival Lewis Hamilton, in what ended up being one of the most dramatic title deciders in the sport's history.

Whilst the Dutchman eventually claimed his first title, Hamilton was close to chasing down a record-breaking eighth world championship.

For a majority of the race, Hamilton was on track to claim that accolade as he dominated from the lights out, but a late safety car ended all hopes of winning the title.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi GP was a controversial race

Max Verstappen won the title in 2021

Verstappen discusses Abu Dhabi 2021 title battle

A crash from Nicholas Latifi brought out a late safety car, and Hamilton stayed out on his older tyres whilst Verstappen crucially pitted for fresh tyres.

The controversy arose after the race director, Michael Masi, allowed one more lap of racing, despite the fact not all cars had un-lapped themselves which defied the official FIA regulations.

Verstappen went on to take the title in a race that made F1 history, but the now four-time world champion has expressed a rare concern about the defining moment of his career.

“For me, reliving my first title, like that day, I think I would die of a heart attack,” he said on The Talking Bull Podcast.

“Because I remember people that saw me that day, especially my girlfriend Kelly, she came into my room before the race - and normally before a race I’m not that nervous.

“I mean, you’re well prepared and there might be some nerves about wanting to do well…but she said that my hands were ice cold. So again, you really don’t want to relive this kind of moments. I mean they’re amazing to look at but not to relive.”

