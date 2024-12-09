F1 star hit with EXISTENTIAL FIA penalty after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 star hit with EXISTENTIAL FIA penalty after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The FIA have handed out a penalty to a Formula 1 star, despite the fact that he may never serve it.
Abu Dhabi saw the 2024 season close in style, with a chaotic race around the Yas Marina circuit rounding out the longest year in F1 history.
READ MORE: Verstappen handed MASSIVE penalty for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix collision
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri couldn’t even make it past the first corner before they collided, in a terrible start to the Abu Dhabi GP.
The champion was subsequently awarded a 10-second time penalty for the incident, which was served during his pitstop.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sees multiple penalties awarded
Piastri was also awarded a penalty following his incident with Verstappen, however the Australian’s was for causing a collision with Franco Colapinto after he slipped down the order.
The incident forced Colapinto to retire in his final race with Williams, and it is unconfirmed whether the Argentine will return to the F1 grid.
Multiple other drivers also competed in their last F1 race, including Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas who failed to acquire a seat for 2025.
However, Bottas was dealt a penalty after an incident with Magnussen during the race where the pair collided, and the Finn retired in his last outing.
A penalty would usually be served during the race, but as a result of Bottas’ DNF the it was carried over into a future event.
The Sauber driver was awarded a five-place grid drop for the next race that he partakes in, alongside three extra penalty points which were applied to his Super Licence.
READ MORE: Red Bull star retires from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after DOUBLE crash
Bottas will not compete in the next race, which will be the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, and will therefore avoid serving the penalty.
Instead, Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg will drive for Sauber next season, whilst Bottas has been linked to a reserve driver role at Mercedes.
READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 champ Verstappen in FURIOUS message after massive FIA penalty
- 3 uur geleden
F1 star hit with EXISTENTIAL FIA penalty after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- Today 02:30
5 surprise things missed from the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- Today 00:45
Verstappen hints at RACE BAN after FIA punishment
- Yesterday 22:00
Major Red Bull mistake hands new F1 star championship
- Yesterday 20:30
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton ends Mercedes life in STYLE as constructors' champs crowned
- Yesterday 15:44
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris