F1 star hit with EXISTENTIAL FIA penalty after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The FIA have handed out a penalty to a Formula 1 star, despite the fact that he may never serve it.

Abu Dhabi saw the 2024 season close in style, with a chaotic race around the Yas Marina circuit rounding out the longest year in F1 history.

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri couldn’t even make it past the first corner before they collided, in a terrible start to the Abu Dhabi GP.

The champion was subsequently awarded a 10-second time penalty for the incident, which was served during his pitstop.

Max Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri during the Abu Dhabi GP

The Abu Dhabi GP saw several penalties awarded

Piastri was also awarded a penalty following his incident with Verstappen, however the Australian’s was for causing a collision with Franco Colapinto after he slipped down the order.

The incident forced Colapinto to retire in his final race with Williams, and it is unconfirmed whether the Argentine will return to the F1 grid.

Multiple other drivers also competed in their last F1 race, including Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas who failed to acquire a seat for 2025.

However, Bottas was dealt a penalty after an incident with Magnussen during the race where the pair collided, and the Finn retired in his last outing.

A penalty would usually be served during the race, but as a result of Bottas’ DNF the it was carried over into a future event.

The Sauber driver was awarded a five-place grid drop for the next race that he partakes in, alongside three extra penalty points which were applied to his Super Licence.

Valtteri Bottas will not serve his Abu Dhabi GP penalty

Bottas will not compete in the next race, which will be the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, and will therefore avoid serving the penalty.

Instead, Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg will drive for Sauber next season, whilst Bottas has been linked to a reserve driver role at Mercedes.

