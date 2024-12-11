Verstappen 'community service' PUNISHMENT revealed by FIA

F1 champion Max Verstappen has learned the details regarding his 'community service' punishment dished out by the FIA.

2024 might have been a successful year for the Red Bull man on track, but off it, the Dutchman has often clashed with the sport's governing body.

This came to a head at the Singapore Grand Prix when Verstappen was punished for swearing during a press conference.

The penalty came amid a clampdown from the FIA on the issue.

Max Verstappen community service FIA punishment announced

The FIA announced that weekend that they would be clamping down on foul language used by drivers, and when Verstappen described his RB20 as ‘f***ed’ during the Thursday press conference, he was slammed with a punishment.

As a result of the action taken by the governing body, the Dutchman refused to speak at any further press conferences that weekend and instead addressed the media separately.

Now, the FIA has revealed exactly what Verstappen's punishment for his mishap will entail, with the punishment set to be served in Rwanda ahead of the FIA awards next week.

"While in Kigali, (Verstappen) will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC)," a statement read.

"The activity will involve an FIA affordable cross car which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA."

Verstappen is not the only F1 driver to be punished for swearing in a press conference this season.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc received a fine for doing so during a press conference at the Mexico Grand Prix.

