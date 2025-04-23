American Heavy Metal legends set to headline at 2025 F1 race

Metallia are set to perform at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Heavy Metal legends have confirmed in an official announcement.

Global pop superstars Katy Perry and Benson Boone had already been named as headline acts as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts lineup, which will take place over the final weekend of the 2025 F1 campaign.

Metallica will now join those names at Etihad Park in December, set to headline on Saturday, December 6.

The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to take place the following day on Sunday, December 7.

Metallica set to perform at F1 race

“Metallica deliver life-changing shows,” said David Powell of Ethara, as reported by Gulf News. “They’re the ultimate addition to this year’s lineup.

"Saturday is going to be a headbanger’s dream - F1 fans, brace yourselves.”

With 125 million albums sold and nine Grammys to their name, the group are legends in the world of music, boasting iconic songs such as Master of Puppets and Enter Sandman.

Metallica are the latest in a long line of iconic acts, including the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Beyonce, Aerosmith and Prince, to have performed at the highly anticipated event.

Tickets for the showpiece event are already on sale, with the fourth and final headline act set to be announced on Friday.

