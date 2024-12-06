F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Ferrari show great pace as Hamilton ROARS back

Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap of the first session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, as Ferrari battle for the constructors' title.

Lewis Hamilton also bounced back from a disappointing weekend in Qatar, going third on the timesheet ahead of his team-mate George Russell.

Russell has found himself in hot water this weekend with this year's champion Max Verstappen, the pair embroiled in a number of heated exchanges off-track, with the tension sure to spill out on track at some point in Abu Dhabi.

25 minutes into the first session of the 2024 finale and Leclerc finally joined the track, making history by joining his brother Arthur, making them the first brothers to compete in the same session in the same year on the same team in F1.

Ferrari now sit just 21 points behind McLaren in the constructors' standings, so the performance of both teams in Abu Dhabi is vital to determine the 2024 championship.

FP1 in Abu Dhabi also featured six rookies with Ryo Hirakawa replacing Oscar Piastri, Arthur Leclerc standing in for Carlos Sainz, Felipe Drugovich for Lance Stroll, Luke Browning taking Alex Albon's seat and Ayumu Iwasa in place of Yuki Tsunoda.

Despite being the final grand prix of the year, the 24th round also marks the debut of Jack Doohan, who has replaced Esteban Ocon early ahead of his already confirmed entry to the team for 2025.

F1 FP1 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:24.321 secs

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.221sec

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.485sec

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.844sec

5. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.012sec

6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.052sec

7. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.061sec

8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.123sec

9. Felipe Drugovich [Aston Martin] - +1.150sec

10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.162sec

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.183sec

12. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.242sec

13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.290sec

14. Ryo Hirakawa [McLaren] - +1.553sec

15. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull] - +1.556sec

16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.600sec

17. Ayumu Iwasa [VCARB] - +1.800sec

18. Arthur Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.858sec

19. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.983sec

20. Luke Browning [Williams] - +2.198sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, having now secured four-consecutive titles.

