close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Ferrari show great pace as Hamilton ROARS back

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Ferrari show great pace as Hamilton ROARS back

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Ferrari show great pace as Hamilton ROARS back

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Ferrari show great pace as Hamilton ROARS back

Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap of the first session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, as Ferrari battle for the constructors' title.

Lewis Hamilton also bounced back from a disappointing weekend in Qatar, going third on the timesheet ahead of his team-mate George Russell.

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

Russell has found himself in hot water this weekend with this year's champion Max Verstappen, the pair embroiled in a number of heated exchanges off-track, with the tension sure to spill out on track at some point in Abu Dhabi.

25 minutes into the first session of the 2024 finale and Leclerc finally joined the track, making history by joining his brother Arthur, making them the first brothers to compete in the same session in the same year on the same team in F1.

Ferrari now sit just 21 points behind McLaren in the constructors' standings, so the performance of both teams in Abu Dhabi is vital to determine the 2024 championship.

FP1 in Abu Dhabi also featured six rookies with Ryo Hirakawa replacing Oscar Piastri, Arthur Leclerc standing in for Carlos Sainz, Felipe Drugovich for Lance Stroll, Luke Browning taking Alex Albon's seat and Ayumu Iwasa in place of Yuki Tsunoda.

Despite being the final grand prix of the year, the 24th round also marks the debut of Jack Doohan, who has replaced Esteban Ocon early ahead of his already confirmed entry to the team for 2025.

READ MORE: Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

F1 FP1 Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:24.321 secs
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.221sec
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.485sec
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.844sec
5. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.012sec
6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.052sec
7. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.061sec
8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.123sec
9. Felipe Drugovich [Aston Martin] - +1.150sec
10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.162sec
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.183sec
12. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.242sec
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.290sec
14. Ryo Hirakawa [McLaren] - +1.553sec
15. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull] - +1.556sec
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.600sec
17. Ayumu Iwasa [VCARB] - +1.800sec
18. Arthur Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.858sec
19. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.983sec
20. Luke Browning [Williams] - +2.198sec

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, having now secured four-consecutive titles.

READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc
Ferrari dealt MAJOR title setback with FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Ferrari dealt MAJOR title setback with FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen finale DISASTER after huge FIA penalty
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen finale DISASTER after huge FIA penalty

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Ferrari dealt MAJOR title setback with FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 2 uur geleden
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen finale DISASTER after huge FIA penalty

  • 3 uur geleden
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Ferrari show great pace as Hamilton ROARS back

  • Today 12:28
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 09:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo replacement confirmed for Abu Dhabi GP drive in official statement

  • Today 05:00
Latest F1 News

F1 team confirm driver REPLACEMENT for 2025 season

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x