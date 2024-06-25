F1 star tipped for IndyCar 'LEAP' despite poor performances

A struggling F1 star has been tipped to join IndyCar next season following criticism of their 2024 performances.

As the battle at the front of the grid begins to heat up, some drivers further down have endured a difficult season.

Daniel Ricciardo F1's future has been at the centre of media speculation, after being outperformed by his team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, consistently this season.

Furthermore, former drivers, including Jacques Villeneuve and Johnny Herbert have questioned his continued presence in F1, with the latter calling for Ricciardo to retire.

Is Daniel Ricciardo at risk of losing his F1 seat?

Which F1 star could make an IndyCar leap?

Another driver who has struggled this season is Logan Sargeant with Formule1.nl alleging that he is considering a move to IndyCar next season.

Sergeant is yet to earn a point this season, and finished two laps behind leader Max Verstappen at the Spanish GP.

In an additional blow, Williams openly courting Carlos Sainz for the second seat alongside Alex Albon, with the team look set to drop Sargeant for 2025.

If confirmed, these reports claim the American would compete with Prema for 2025, a team he enjoyed success with in his Formula 3 career finishing third in the championship.

If confirmed Logan Sargeant could race in IndyCar

Similarly if Ricciardo retires, he may step across to another racing series, and given Ricciardo’s popularity in the US a move to IndyCar would be popular amongst fans.

In the most recent season of Drive to Survive, former Haas driver Romain Grosjean implored that Ricciardo should join IndyCar.

'When are you coming?' Grosjean asked. 'Come on. It's good racing.'

In the same episode Christian Horner acknowledged that people were ‘desperate’ to get Ricciardo in a race car in a US series not just in IndyCar but NASCAR.

