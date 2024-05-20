Major Brad Pitt F1 movie SECRET leaked by producer
A major secret from the F1 movie has been leaked by the producer days after being given a release date.
Brad Pitt’s F1 movie, rumoured to be called ‘Apex’, is set in the world of Formula 1 and features Brad Pitt as a retired driver mentoring an up-and-coming star.
The film also features Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon, with world champion Lewis Hamilton reported to be making a cameo.
Hamilton is also a co-producer on the film, and has recently opened up on his role within the film to ensure it accurately depicts the world of F1.
What do we know so far about ‘Apex’?
‘Apex’ will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who wants to move away from special effects with the actors driving actual racing cars.
The film has also acquired a release date, and will appear in theatres June 2025, despite lacking a distributor.
Recently it was revealed the movie had soared past a staggering $300 million budget, making it one of the most expensive films ever to be made.
The project has not been without its issues, however, with the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strikes causing a delay to filming.
The Hollywood has begun shooting at iconic race tracks on the F1 calendar including Silverstone and Monza in 2023.
👀 Brad Pitt has been spotted at Silverstone filming a new F1 movie... 🎥— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 7, 2023
It's called 'Apex' and Lewis Hamilton is one of the producers.
They've even decorated a garage in the 'Pitt' lane to make filming look as real as possible! 😉#BBCF1 pic.twitter.com/MjBwWP1MTq
There has been a fresh update of the movie with Jerry Bruckheimer revealing that the film will begin production next week.
Bruckheimer will produce the movie, and has been behind some of the biggest movies in recent Hollywood history.
These include Top Gun: Maverick, also directed by Kosinski, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the Lone Ranger.
