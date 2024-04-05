American F1 star misses practice session after heavy crash

F1 star is set to miss FP2 in Japan after a big crash in the first practice, following a dramatic team swap in Australia.

Williams driver Logan Sargeant will not be participating in Free Practice 2 (FP2) for the Japanese Grand Prix after a heavy crash during the first practice session today.

This comes just one race after Sargeant sat out the Australian Grand Prix weekend due to a dramatic turn of events. His teammate, Alexander Albon, suffered a huge crash in practice that left his car beyond repair.

With no spare chassis available, the Grove-based outfit opted to hand Sargeant's car to Albon for the rest of the race weekend.

Yesterday, the team announced they had successfully repaired Albon's car but the American driver will still drive it in Japan. However, any hopes of a smooth return to the track for Sargeant were dashed this morning when he went into the barriers, causing significant damage to his FW46 car.

Statement from Williams Racing

"Due to the extent of damage to Logan’s car, he will not participate in FP2. The team will continue repairs in time for tomorrow’s Free Practice session."

