F1 Results Today: Japanese Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen leads the way as F1 rivals show MAJOR improvement

Max Verstappen returned to the top of the timesheets ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari rival Carlos Sainz in first practice for the Japanese Grand Prix

Verstappen led Perez by two tenths, with Sainz clipping their heels in third place after nearly matching his rivals.

Mercedes started the weekend on the right foot after a devastating double DNF last time out, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton both inside the top five at a track which their drivers love to go well on.

Home favourite Yuki Tsunoda ended the session in ninth place for Visa Cash App RB while fellow countryman and FP1 debutant Ayumu Iwasa finished in 15th place.

McLaren appear to be waiting to deploy their pace, after Oscar Piastri ended the session in eighth ahead of Lando Norris in tenth.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action in Suzuka.

F1 FP1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:30.056

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.181sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - + 0.213sec

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.474sec

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.487sec

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.502sec

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.543sec

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.109sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.174sec

10. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.184sec

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.879sec

12. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.887sec

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.902sec

14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.998sec

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.999sec

16. Ayumu Iwasa [VCARB] - +2.047sec

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +2.221sec

18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.582sec

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +2.747sec

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +3.148sec

Is there Formula 1 today?

Today, Formula 1 heads to Suzuka for the first day of action at the Japanese Grand Prix. We have two sessions today, with FP1 having started at 10.30pm EDT or 7.30pm PDT (11.30am local time) and FP2 kicking off from 2.00am EDT or 11pm PDT (3pm local time).

Who is the current F1 world champion?

The imperious Max Verstappen is the current reigning Formula 1 champion, having won three consecutive titles between 2021 and 2023.

