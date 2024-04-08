close global

Hamilton captured in EMBARASSING Japanese GP crash

Hamilton captured in EMBARASSING Japanese GP crash

Hamilton captured in EMBARASSING Japanese GP crash

Hamilton captured in EMBARASSING Japanese GP crash

An embarrassing moment for Lewis Hamilton at the Japanese Grand Prix has been captured and posted on social media.

The seven-time champion's torrid start to the 2024 season continued in Suzuka as he finished in ninth place.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Hamilton endures MORE misery after Ricciardo crash causes chaos

He also sits ninth in the drivers' championship, 14 points behind team-mate George Russell, who once again finished ahead of the 39-year-old in Japan.

Hamilton even bizarrely asked his Mercedes team if they wanted him to let Russell through, resulting in arguably the most polite team order instructions to be seen in Formula 1 for a long time.

The Brit has been accused of mentally checking out at Mercedes, ahead of his stunning move to Ferrari at the end of this current season.

READ MORE: 'Hamilton is deserting a sinking ship' - GPFans Japanese GP Hot Takes

Lewis Hamilton's poor form continued in Japan
Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton endures more misery in crash

Now, Hamilton's misery has been compounded even further, with footage of an awkward moment from before the Japanese GP circling on social media.

In the video, Hamilton - who is often seen scooting around the F1 paddock - trips over his scooter and almost falls over, before recovering and carrying on coolly as if nothing had happened.

The seven-time world champion admitted after the race that he had come together with Charles Leclerc on the opening lap, resulting in some damage to his W15. He'll be hoping that his beloved scooter didn't sustain any such damage.

READ MORE: Ricciardo in HUGE smash with F1 rival as Japanese GP red-flagged

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Formula 1 George Russell Japanese Grand Prix
