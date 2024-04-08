F1 Results: Japanese GP final classification after penalties applied
After an eventful Japanese Grand Prix, which included a first lap red flag, the final classification is in.
The FIA have released their final classification following the conclusion of the race in Suzuka, confirming that there were three unclassified drivers (Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon who collided, plus the technically afflicted Zhou Guanyu) and the penalties handed out (there weren't any).
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were back with a bang after disappointment in Australia two weeks ago, finishing first and second – and were never really challenged.
Japanese Grand Prix 2024 results
The final classification from Suzuka was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +12.535s
3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +20.866s
4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +26.522s
5. Lando Norris (McLaren) +29.700s
6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +44.272s
7. George Russell (Mercedes) +45.951s
8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +47.525s
9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +48.626s
10. Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB) +1 Lap
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) +1 Lap
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1 Lap
13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) +1 Lap
14. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber) +1 Lap
15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +1 Lap
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +1 Lap
17. Logan Sargeant (Williams) +1 Lap
18. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber) DNF
19. Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB) DNF
20. Alex Albon (Williams) DNF
Fastest Lap
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:33.706s
