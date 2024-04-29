Ricciardo sets timeline for possible RB axe
Ricciardo sets timeline for possible RB axe
Daniel Ricciardo is optimistic of his hopes for an improvement in form throughout the rest of 2024 after a successful chassis swap at the Chinese Grand Prix.
The Australian enjoyed a better weekend compared to his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda for the first time this season, but still ended up retiring from the race after sustaining a hit from Lance Stroll.
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
He progressed to Q2, while Tsunoda failed to after struggling to put a good enough lap together in his Visa Cash App RB car.
It could be the start of a much-needed turnaround for Ricciardo, who may have been feeling the force of mounting pressure on his seat from Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson.
A lack of pace and performance created rumours that the Australian driver may lose his seat mid-season, but they seem to have died down for the time being.
READ MORE: Key Red Bull star set to announce SHOCK exit
Did Daniel Ricciardo's chassis change work?
Still yet to score a point this season, there is more to come from the ‘Honey Badger’ if he wants to remain in F1, but he is optimistic after a positive chassis change.
“From the get-go it just felt like we're in a better place and everything came a bit more seamlessly,” he told the media after the Chinese Grand Prix.
“We did change chassis. I don't want to jump on that and be like: "It's definitely that'. But something didn't make me feel right with the previous chassis I was racing.
“I would love to kind of be here in five races' time and say that, because then it means the season has definitely turned around and I get that monkey off our back. We'll see in Miami, and Imola and maybe the next few [races] if it continues.”
The Miami Grand Prix will be a test for the teams, with the heat and associated fatigue opening opportunities for drivers who otherwise wouldn’t be in a position to score points.
Ricciardo will be hoping to take advantage of any chances that come his way and finally get on the scoreboard for the year.
READ MORE: Newey's wife drops HUGE F1 move hint after 'scoping out' next house
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Audi targeting SHOCK driver alongside Hulkenberg
- 1 minute ago
Schumacher reveals path for Mercedes could POACH Verstappen
- 1 uur geleden
Verstappen's clear message over Newey departure revived
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo sets timeline for possible RB axe
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull chief hits out at own team's race format
- Today 17:00
Five interesting facts about the F1 Miami Grand Prix
- Today 16:00