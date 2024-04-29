Ricciardo sets timeline for possible RB axe

Daniel Ricciardo is optimistic of his hopes for an improvement in form throughout the rest of 2024 after a successful chassis swap at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Australian enjoyed a better weekend compared to his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda for the first time this season, but still ended up retiring from the race after sustaining a hit from Lance Stroll.

He progressed to Q2, while Tsunoda failed to after struggling to put a good enough lap together in his Visa Cash App RB car.

It could be the start of a much-needed turnaround for Ricciardo, who may have been feeling the force of mounting pressure on his seat from Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson.

A lack of pace and performance created rumours that the Australian driver may lose his seat mid-season, but they seem to have died down for the time being.

Daniel Ricciardo driving a new VCARB chassis in China

Did Daniel Ricciardo's chassis change work?

Still yet to score a point this season, there is more to come from the ‘Honey Badger’ if he wants to remain in F1, but he is optimistic after a positive chassis change.

“From the get-go it just felt like we're in a better place and everything came a bit more seamlessly,” he told the media after the Chinese Grand Prix.

“We did change chassis. I don't want to jump on that and be like: "It's definitely that'. But something didn't make me feel right with the previous chassis I was racing.

“I would love to kind of be here in five races' time and say that, because then it means the season has definitely turned around and I get that monkey off our back. We'll see in Miami, and Imola and maybe the next few [races] if it continues.”

The Miami Grand Prix will be a test for the teams, with the heat and associated fatigue opening opportunities for drivers who otherwise wouldn’t be in a position to score points.

Ricciardo will be hoping to take advantage of any chances that come his way and finally get on the scoreboard for the year.

