Verstappen set for Mercedes talks over SHOCK move

Reports suggest that Max Verstappen is set to meet with Mercedes after the Miami Grand Prix to discuss a possible future with the German giants.

The Dutchman is currently under contract with Red Bull until 2028, but their mastermind designer Adrian Newey could be set to leave them after 18 years.

The Milton Keynes based outfit have stated that Newey is under contract until the end of 2025 and they are unaware he is joining any other team.

With a chance that the man behind so much of their success departing, it could be the perfect time for Verstappen to embark on a new journey in the prime of his career.

Lewis Hamilton made a similar switch back in 2012 when he joined the Silver Arrows, so don’t be surprised to see Verstappen genuinely considering the move.

Max Verstappen has dominated the last few F1 seasons

Adrian Newey has helped pioneer much of Red Bull's success

Could Max Verstappen move to Mercedes?

It’s likely that by the end of 2024, he will have achieved four world championships with Red Bull and still may be yet to hit the prime of his career.

He is such a valuable commodity, that according to F1-Insider, Mercedes could be willing to pay him upwards of €150m (~$160m) per year.

There is also a supposed clause in his contract which suggests that if close friend and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko leaves the team, then Verstappen too is free to explore options elsewhere.

The most significant part of negotiations, which F1-Insider claims will begin after the Miami Grand Prix, could be Mercedes’ willingness to ‘integrate’ Marko into their team.

The team must show that it can improve its performance first, as winning is the most important thing for Verstappen, but if they can convince him of a move, it would have massive implications for the sport over the next five years.

