With Lewis Hamilton set to embark on a new chapter at Ferrari next season, the search is on for Mercedes to find a suitable replacement to fill his shoes.

The announcement of the seven-time world champion's impending move to the Formula One giants caused shockwaves throughout the sport, with the Brit set to call time on a highly successful two-decade relationship with the team.

READ MORE: F1 schedule for 2024 - When is the next US Grand Prix after Miami?

One man tipped to be a contender to take the 39-year-old's seat is reigning world champion Max Verstappen, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff a big admirer of the Dutchman.

Given the current uncertainty at Red Bull following the news that design chief Adrian Newey will depart in 2025, speculation has been growing that Verstappen may be looking elsewhere.

Max Verstappen and George Russell could soon be team-mates

Lewis Hamilton will make the move to Ferrari next season

Russell wants to 'go up against the best'

Should he make the switch to Mercedes, the 26-year-old would line up alongside George Russell, a prospect the Brit would welcome, despite the undoubted challenge it would inevitably bring.

"I'd be all for it," said Russell, according to Motorsport.com. "You know, coming into Mercedes in 2022 off the back of Lewis' legendary years and victories, that was a huge task for anybody jumping into a team where he's been for so long.

"I believe in myself, and you need to go up against the best in the same machinery and show what you have got, so I feel that having Lewis as my team-mate for the past three years.

"He's been a hell of a team-mate, such a great driver. We push each other every single week and I think it's fair to say that, so I will welcome Max - I want to go up against the best.

"Everybody wants to prove what they've got, so make it happen."

Related