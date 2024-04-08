RB set for key Ricciardo change ahead of next race

RB have announced a key change for the Chinese GP involving driver Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian driver has been subject to scrutiny regarding a dip in his performance, with teammate Yuki Tsunoda eclipsing him by making Q3 the past three weekends.

READ MORE: Hamilton suffers huge BLOW ahead of Japanese GP as penalty looms

Influential figures within Red Bull such as Helmut Marko, have stated they are ‘puzzled’ by Ricciardo’s lack of pace.

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has also expressed his desire to drive for RB, and has admitted he will look elsewhere to obtain a full time F1 seat.

Yuki Tsunoda and teammate Daniel Ricciardo

Liam Lawson Australian GP 2024

RB make chassis change for Chinese GP

According to Motorsport.com racing director Alan Permane, Ricciardo will be the first of the two drivers to receive a new chassis.

“It makes sense at all levels to give that to Daniel, not least that Yuki is super happy and super comfortable where he is. We don't have a preference on drivers,” he said.

“With Daniel maybe it's good for him to just put that completely to bed, that there any there any issues with the car.”

“So I don't see it as being a performance differentiator, and it's certainly not something we want to be hopping drivers in and out of. It's a happy accident that we have one coming, and it doesn't make sense to give it to Yuki.

“It makes sense to give it to Daniel, but we're not bringing a new chassis because of his issues, to clear about that. It is just that it all kind of fits together."

READ MORE: Hamilton RESURGENCE continues as rain tumbles down at Suzuka

Daniel Ricciardo Saudi Arabia GP 2024

“There's no reason that Daniel can't drive the car like it is, in its quickest form. That's clear. I'm pretty sure he understands that and that's what we need to do, is give him the quickest possible car.”

READ MORE: Hamilton 'SPOILT' claims former F1 star

Related