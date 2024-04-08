close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
RB set for key Ricciardo change ahead of next race

RB set for key Ricciardo change ahead of next race

RB set for key Ricciardo change ahead of next race

Sheona Mountford
RB set for key Ricciardo change ahead of next race

RB have announced a key change for the Chinese GP involving driver Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian driver has been subject to scrutiny regarding a dip in his performance, with teammate Yuki Tsunoda eclipsing him by making Q3 the past three weekends.

READ MORE: Hamilton suffers huge BLOW ahead of Japanese GP as penalty looms

Influential figures within Red Bull such as Helmut Marko, have stated they are ‘puzzled’ by Ricciardo’s lack of pace.

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has also expressed his desire to drive for RB, and has admitted he will look elsewhere to obtain a full time F1 seat.

Yuki Tsunoda and teammate Daniel Ricciardo
Liam Lawson Australian GP 2024

RB make chassis change for Chinese GP

According to Motorsport.com racing director Alan Permane, Ricciardo will be the first of the two drivers to receive a new chassis.

“It makes sense at all levels to give that to Daniel, not least that Yuki is super happy and super comfortable where he is. We don't have a preference on drivers,” he said.

“With Daniel maybe it's good for him to just put that completely to bed, that there any there any issues with the car.”

“So I don't see it as being a performance differentiator, and it's certainly not something we want to be hopping drivers in and out of. It's a happy accident that we have one coming, and it doesn't make sense to give it to Yuki.

“It makes sense to give it to Daniel, but we're not bringing a new chassis because of his issues, to clear about that. It is just that it all kind of fits together."

READ MORE: Hamilton RESURGENCE continues as rain tumbles down at Suzuka

Daniel Ricciardo Saudi Arabia GP 2024

“There's no reason that Daniel can't drive the car like it is, in its quickest form. That's clear. I'm pretty sure he understands that and that's what we need to do, is give him the quickest possible car.”

READ MORE: Hamilton 'SPOILT' claims former F1 star

Related

Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo Helmut Marko Yuki Tsunoda Liam Lawson
‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on RB star after BIG Japanese GP crash
Japanese Grand Prix

‘Ricciardo is so finished’ - Pressure mounts on RB star after BIG Japanese GP crash

  • Yesterday 21:57
Latest Ricciardo shambles a reminder the Red Bull must NOT promote him
F1 Gossip

Latest Ricciardo shambles a reminder the Red Bull must NOT promote him

  • Yesterday 15:57

Latest News

F1 News

F1 team boss issues improvement WARNING to star driver

  • 31 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo

RB set for key Ricciardo change ahead of next race

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Legends

Hamilton admits Brad Pitt film job is to ‘call BS'

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari warned Hamilton and Leclerc pairing a 'no-win situation'

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel considering F1 RETURN option as Ricciardo verdict announced

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen claims ally could make AMAZING Red Bull return

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x