Former F1 star claims Ricciardo has BLOWN his 'last chance'

An F1 winner has offered a harsh analysis of Daniel Ricciardo’s chances in F1, claiming his ‘last chance has gone’.

The Australian driver has had a poor start to the season, outclassed by teammate Yuki Tsunoda during the opening three rounds of the 2024 season.

Red Bull’s director Helmut Marko has admitted to being ‘puzzled’ as to why Ricciardo is struggling to match Tsunoda’s pace.

In addition, F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg also stated he does not ‘understand’ why Ricciardo’s performance has dipped. Johnny Herbert doubts Ricciardo can make top team

The Visa Cash App RB driver was tipped to replace a struggling Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2023, after displaying positive results in the simulator upon his return to the sport.

However, his race seat is in jeopardy all together, with reserve driver Liam Lawson waiting in the wings.

F1 winner Johnny Herbert has also assessed whether Ricciardo still stands a chance of partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

“The last chance saloon has gone for Ricciardo,” he said.

“I don’t think there is a chance for him to get back to the top. His team mate Tsunoda is faster than him and that is the sign.”

Daniel Ricciardo has responded to conversations regarding his performance and whether he will be replaced.

“In terms of the noise, people tell me like in the media, they’re like, ‘Oh, so-and-so said’ – it’s the first I’ve heard,” he said at the Australian Grand Prix.

“It’s obviously no disrespect to [the media], but I know that I’m on this little process or journey at the moment and I just need to focus on myself.

“If I let any of the noise in, it’s going to kind of distract me from the path I’m on. I haven’t let any of that negative stuff creep in.”

