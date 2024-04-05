F1 star takes SEVERE dig at champion for major crash

A Formula 1 driver has criticised the movements of a colleague and champion after a heavy accident at the Australian Grand Prix.

George Russell found himself in the barriers after being caught out by the dirty air of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

READ MORE: Every F1 World Champion: The full list from Andretti to three-time king Verstappen

The incident between Alonso and Russell occurred at Turn six as the two drivers fought for position, with Alonso braking earlier than usual, attempting to force Russell to back out.

However, this unexpected manoeuvre caught Russell off guard, causing him to lose control and crash his Mercedes.

Alonso was slapped with a 20-second penalty after the incident, and the stewards also docked him points on his FIA super license. However, the debate continues on whether it was a racing accident or a reckless manoeuvre.

George Russell's car was heavily damaged

Fernando Alonso received a post-race penalty for his actions

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live

Nico Hulkenberg weighs in: "Not very impressed"

Haas driver Hulkenberg wasn't shy about sharing his opinion and came out publicly to criticise the Spaniard's tactics.

Speaking to motorsport.com, the German said: "My personal view, when I saw it all, I wasn't very impressed with Fernando's tactics there to be honest.

"Melbourne, after all, it's kind of a street circuit. It's quite narrow there, we approach the corner with 260-270km/h, and it's a blind exit.

"And if, for whatever reason, the flag system or someone is late, and one of us would have T-boned George, I think the outcome and the way he feels might have been also quite different.

“So I think whilst that tactic is quite a common one in F1, in that particular corner, with that speed, with a blind exit, I think it's the wrong corner to do it – and produced quite a dangerous situation."

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix

Related