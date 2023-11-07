F1 News Today: FIA take action as Hamilton spies on Red Bull and Ricciardo impresses Horner

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 7 November 2023 05:57

The FIA has officially summoned four Formula 1 teams, including Haas, Williams, Aston Martin, and Red Bull Racing, to a hearing concerning alleged rule breaches.

Hamilton caught SPYING on Red Bull near F1 garage

Lewis Hamilton was caught doing some detective work at the Brazilian Grand Prix as he sought to get a closer look at Red Bull's dominant RB19 car.

Ricciardo impresses Red Bull boss Horner with AlphaTauri impact

Christian Horner has addressed the off-track impact of Daniel Riccardio's mid-season move into the Red Bull fold with AlphaTauri.

The answer to F1's sprint race woes despite exciting Brazil dash

A lot has been said about the concept of sprint races in F1, especially after the borefest at the United States Grand Prix.

'Guy Fawkes wouldn't have picked a Mercedes' - Brazilian Grand Prix hot takes

Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix, adding a main race win to his impressive sprint race performance on Saturday.

