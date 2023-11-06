Hamilton caught SPYING on Red Bull near F1 garage

Sam Cook

Lewis Hamilton was caught doing some detective work at the Brazilian Grand Prix as he sought to get a closer look at Red Bull's dominant RB19 car.

The seven-time world champion was spotted outside of the Red Bull garage after the sprint race, which was brilliantly won by Max Verstappen, inspecting the Milton Keynes-based team's two cars gleaming in the sunshine in Interlagos.

With Verstappen storming to yet another world championship title, and breaking plenty of records along the way, it's no wonder Hamilton wanted to get a detailed insight into where Mercedes could pick up some tips.

The Brit struggled in the sprint race having started fifth and, in the closing stages, Yuki Tsunoda in the AlphaTauri managed to breeze past him to take sixth spot, despite his car running close to the rear of the grid for most of the season.

Red Bull's RB19 has been far superior to any other car in 2023

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team have once again struggled to keep with Red Bull

Max Verstappen is the reigning world champion

Mercedes inspiration

This once again left more questions than answers for Mercedes, who had been expecting to be quick after their strong recent race pace. They had also managed to win the main race in Brazil in 2022 courtesy of George Russell.

With the team in a tightly-contested battle for second place in the constructors' championship, they may be wondering where they can make some gains ahead of 2024.

And where better to look than at the home of the current world champions.

