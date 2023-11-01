F1 News Today: Mercedes chief QUITS as Hamilton reveals odd quirk and Ricciardo in £15 million achievement

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 1 November 2023 05:57

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott has left the Brackley-based team after a dozen years.

Hamilton reveals why he LIKES being late

Lewis Hamilton has explained why he prefers to turn up to all his functions late – apart from when he has to drive a Formula 1 car.

Ricciardo's £15 million F1 achievement hugely impresses Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is “impressed” by Daniel Ricciardo's performance across the Mexican Grand Prix weekend as the AlphaTauri driver seemed back to “his old self”.

Perez reveals Verstappen's key F1 lessons

Sergio Perez has praised his team-mate Max Verstappen, calling him an "enormous worker", saying that he's learnt consistency from him.

F1 champion reveals Hamilton is being stressed by 'big deal'

Former F1 champion Jenson Button has claimed that Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton’s battle for second place in the drivers’ standings is “a big deal to him” as the season reaches its finale.

