F1 driver provides injury update after dramatic crash

Tyler Foster

Wednesday 1 November 2023 14:57

Haas' Kevin Magnussen has revealed that he took a knock to his hands in the accident that led to a red flag in the Mexican Grand Prix, but will be fine to return to action this week in Brazil.

The Danish driver suffered only his second retirement of the season so far in the Mexican capital. On lap 33, Magnussen cruised through the high downforce middle sector of the circuit when his rear suspension failed altogether.

The Haas VF-23 was instantly uncontrollable and Magnussen could do nothing but watch on as a passenger. His car veered wildly off the track and into the barriers in a hefty shunt, leading to a red flag as flames began to billow from his left rear wheel.

Kevin Magnussen crashed during the Mexico Grand Prix

Kevin Magnussen has finished inside the points on three ocassions in 2023 and has three points to show for it

A rear left suspension failure sent me into the barrier. Got a knock on my hands, but I'm fine. We need to investigate what exactly happened. Thank you for all the kind messages and support. Now it's time for some rest – and then we're onto Brazil 🇧🇷 @HaasF1Team #F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/dK36jh6WTu — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) October 30, 2023

Luckily no one, including Magnussen, was majorly injured from the incident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 31-year-old announced that he was 'fine'.

"A rear left suspension failure sent me into the barrier," he wrote.

"Got a knock on my hands, but I'm fine. We need to investigate what exactly happened. Thank you for all the kind messages and support. Now it's time for some rest – and then we're onto Brazil."

READ MORE: Perez's father makes huge Red Bull claim after Mexican GP

Happy returns to Interlagos

With Formula 1 ready to return to Brazil for the next round on the calendar, it marks a year since Magnussen and Haas scored their first ever pole position in the series at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace – albeit only for the sprint event.

In a chaotic qualifying session, dark grey skies surrounded Sao Paulo as Magnussen was able to be the quickest driver on his first flying lap in Q3.

The damp track surface caught out a few drivers including George Russell, who beached his W13 into the gravel, causing a red flag.

Magnussen celebrates his Brazil pole ahead of Max Verstappen and George Russell

Once the cars had reappeared, the circuit had become too wet for slicks and with everyone on intermediate tyres, nobody improved on their original lap times and Magnussen’s maiden pole was locked in.

The Dane finished the sprint race in eighth, where he started in the feature race the following day. Unfortunately for Magnussen, he was unable to score any points as he retired on the opening lap.

The American team are currently bottom of the constructors’ championship and will be hoping for happy returns to Interlagos once again this year.

READ MORE: F1 driver hit with EPIC putdown by legendary race engineer