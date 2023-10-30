F1 Drivers' Standings 2023 after the Mexican Grand Prix

Jay Winter

Monday 30 October 2023 02:57

Daniel Ricciardo's impressive weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix has lifted AlphaTauri off of the bottom of the championship to eighth after the Australian finished P7.

Ricciardo made good use of starting on the second row alongside his former team-mate and race winner Max Verstappen.

The Aussie driver survived two standing starts and even came close to overtaking Mercedes' George Russell at the chequered flag.

Although AlphaTauri are now on level points with Alfa Romeo, Ricciardo's P7 finish means the Italian team will lead their Swiss counterparts.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez's Turn 1 crash cost him dearly, as his Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton closed the gap to the Mexican to just 20 points with three races to go.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz is now on level points with his fellow countryman Fernando Alonso but leads the veteran due to his race win at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo collected a crucial six points for AlphaTauri

Sergio Perez collided with Charles Leclerc on the first lap of his home Grand Prix

Let's look at how that victory impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 491 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 240

3. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 220

4. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 183

5. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 183

6. Lando Norris | McLaren | 169

7. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 166

8. George Russell | Mercedes | 151

9. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 87

10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 56

11. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 53

12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 45

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 27

14. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 10

15. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 9

16. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 8

17. 22. Daniel Ricciardo | AlphaTauri | 6

18. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 6

19. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 3

20. Liam Lawson | AlphaTauri | 2

21. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 1

22. Nyck De Vries | AlphaTauri | 0

Despite already claiming the 2023 constructor's title, Max Verstappen continues to extend Red Bull's lead

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Mexican Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 731

2. Mercedes | 371

3. Ferrari | 349

4. McLaren | 256

5. Aston Martin | 236

6. Alpine | 101

7. Williams | 28

8. AlphaTauri | 16

9. Alfa Romeo | 16

10. Haas | 12

