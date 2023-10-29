Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2023 results: Ricciardo stars as Red Bull see mixed fortunes

Jay Winter

Sunday 29 October 2023 23:19 - Updated: 23:38

Max Verstappen won his 16th race of the season at his Red Bull team-mate's home Grand Prix as Sergio Perez crashed out after colliding with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at Turn 1.

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton claimed second place as Leclerc finished third.

Kevin Magnussen brought out a red flag after sticking his Haas into a wall, causing a standing start.

McLaren's Lando Norris fought his way forward from P17 to finish P5 to win driver of the day.

AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo claimed P7, the team's highest finish of the season.

Mexico Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification from the Mexican circuit was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +13.875

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +23.124

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +27.154

5. Lando Norris (McLaren): +33.266

6. George Russell (Mercedes): +41.020

7. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +41.570

8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +43.104

9. Alex Albon (Williams): +48.573

10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +62.879

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +66.208

12. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +78.982

13. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +78.982

14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +80.309

15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +81.676

16. Logan Sargeant (Williams): DNF

17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): DNF

18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): DNF

19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): DNF

20. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): DNF

Fastest Lap

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

