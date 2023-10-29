Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2023 results: Ricciardo stars as Red Bull see mixed fortunes
Max Verstappen won his 16th race of the season at his Red Bull team-mate's home Grand Prix as Sergio Perez crashed out after colliding with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at Turn 1.
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton claimed second place as Leclerc finished third.
Kevin Magnussen brought out a red flag after sticking his Haas into a wall, causing a standing start.
McLaren's Lando Norris fought his way forward from P17 to finish P5 to win driver of the day.
AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo claimed P7, the team's highest finish of the season.
Mexico Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification from the Mexican circuit was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +13.875
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +23.124
4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +27.154
5. Lando Norris (McLaren): +33.266
6. George Russell (Mercedes): +41.020
7. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +41.570
8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +43.104
9. Alex Albon (Williams): +48.573
10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +62.879
11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +66.208
12. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +78.982
13. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +78.982
14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +80.309
15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +81.676
16. Logan Sargeant (Williams): DNF
17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): DNF
18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): DNF
19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): DNF
20. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): DNF
Fastest Lap
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
