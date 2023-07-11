Verstappen hints at Perez REPLACEMENT as Hamilton suggests retirement date and reveals 'overwhelming' insecurity – GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has indicated that he would like to remain an F1 driver for at least another five years as he said he was ‘close’ to finalising a fresh contract with Mercedes.
Verstappen drops BIG Ricciardo hint as Perez struggles continue
Max Verstappen has said that Daniel Ricciardo ‘hasn’t lost his talent’ as Sergio Perez continued to struggle during the British Grand Prix weekend.
Hamilton reveals 'overwhelming' British GP INSECURITY
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he felt undeserving of the admiration of British fans when he first entered F1.
Albon admits his skin 'RIPS' around corners – backed up by GRUESOME image
Alex Albon has revealed the painful effect of driving a Formula 1 car upon his body, calling the impact ‘disgusting’.
Clips don't lie? Lewis Hamilton and Shakira rumours intensify but 'single' REVELATION suggests different
The Silverstone crowd may not have been the only thing pushing Lewis Hamilton on last weekend, as a special guest made their third appearance of the season to a Formula 1 race.
Marko explains what is SAVING Perez's Red Bull job
Sergio Perez's place at Red Bull is not under threat at the moment, according to Helmut Marko.
