Hamilton makes HUGE F1 retirement statement with Mercedes deal still not struck
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton has indicated that he would like to remain an F1 driver for at least another five years as he said he was ‘close’ to finalising a fresh contract with Mercedes.
The seven-time world champion, touted as one of the best drivers the sport has ever seen, is out of contract at the end of this season.
While both Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff have suggested that a new contract is on the way, one was not finalised in time for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.
But Hamilton has confirmed his desire to continue his illustrious F1 career.
He told the F1 Show on Sky Sports: “I’m hoping to be here a lot longer. I feel like I’ve got another five years in me at least. Let’s see. We’re close (on a contract).
“I have 100 per cent faith in this team and we’re going to get there.”
Hamilton: We have to get the Brits back on top
Hamilton also expressed a desire to build and develop the team off the track, as well as returning the outfit to its race-winning glory.
He said: “We have a lot to do not only on the track, but off the track we’re doing a lot of work with really trying to improve the pipeline.
“Make the team and the sport more diverse. We have so many great things creatively that we’re doing as well together.
“Plus, the most important thing is we want to win. We’ve got to get back there and get the Brits up on top.”
