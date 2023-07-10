Hamilton makes HUGE F1 retirement statement with Mercedes deal still not struck

Lauren Sneath

Monday 10 July 2023 07:57

Lewis Hamilton has indicated that he would like to remain an F1 driver for at least another five years as he said he was ‘close’ to finalising a fresh contract with Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion, touted as one of the best drivers the sport has ever seen, is out of contract at the end of this season.

While both Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff have suggested that a new contract is on the way, one was not finalised in time for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton are 'close' to finalising the driver's new contract

But Hamilton has confirmed his desire to continue his illustrious F1 career.

He told the F1 Show on Sky Sports: “I’m hoping to be here a lot longer. I feel like I’ve got another five years in me at least. Let’s see. We’re close (on a contract).

“I have 100 per cent faith in this team and we’re going to get there.”

Hamilton: We have to get the Brits back on top

Hamilton also expressed a desire to build and develop the team off the track, as well as returning the outfit to its race-winning glory.

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are determined to get the team back on top

He said: “We have a lot to do not only on the track, but off the track we’re doing a lot of work with really trying to improve the pipeline.

“Make the team and the sport more diverse. We have so many great things creatively that we’re doing as well together.

“Plus, the most important thing is we want to win. We’ve got to get back there and get the Brits up on top.”

