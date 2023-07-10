Verstappen drops BIG Ricciardo hint as Perez struggles continue

Lauren Sneath

Monday 10 July 2023 12:27

Max Verstappen has said that Daniel Ricciardo ‘hasn’t lost his talent’ as Sergio Perez continued to struggle during the British Grand Prix weekend.

While Verstappen and Perez are currently team-mates at Red Bull, the team’s reserve driver Ricciardo is aiming to return to the grid next year, potentially with Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri.

Perez had a strong start to the 2023 season, taking two race wins, but Verstappen soon outstripped the Mexican and now holds an 81-point lead.

While many have speculated on Perez making an exit from the team, nothing has been confirmed to show that his time at Red Bull is set to be shortened.

READ MORE: F1 fans clamour for Ricciardo return as Perez SAVAGELY mocked online

Ruthless Verstappen ‘will have to win on my own’

Verstappen has shown little sympathy towards Perez’s struggles. Ahead of the British Grand Prix, he said: "Obviously we're also fighting for the constructors' championship win, but I think I'm going to have to do it on my own at the moment."

He also suggested that Ricciardo is ‘comfortable’ with the team, though he refused to be drawn on whether Ricciardo could replace Perez.

Verstappen said: “Daniel is doing a good job in the simulator, which doesn't surprise me either, because he hasn't lost his talent. I think he's comfortable with us."

Max Verstappen has said he knows Daniel Ricciardo 'very well'

He added: "He listens a lot and asks a lot. I know Daniel very well, so we can talk about a lot of things."

As for the fact that he could replace Perez, Verstappen said: "I don't talk about that."

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings