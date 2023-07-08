Harry Smith

Saturday 8 July 2023 21:13

Sergio Perez's Q1 exit at Silverstone has sparked a hilarious reaction from F1 Twitter, many of whom are calling for fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo to replace him.

The Mexican driver is contracted until the end of the 2024 season, but after failing to reach Q3 in five consecutive races, the pressure is ramping up for Perez.

With the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Palou all alternative options, Perez needs to step up his game in order to avoid an early dismissal from his Red Bull contract.

Should Perez lose his seat at Red Bull, Ricciardo would certainly be the most popular replacement and that was reflected on Twitter as the reactions to Checo's Q1 exit filtered through.

Twitter's verdict: Ricciardo in, Checo out

Sergio Perez will want to avoid Twitter in the aftermath of Saturday's qualifying session with F1 fans clamouring for Ricciardo to take his seat at Red Bull.

Twitter, as it so often does, produced some brutal and some hilarious memes off the back of Perez's Q1 exit.

Sergio Perez explaining why he’s missing out on Q3 again with Daniel Ricciardo lurking around: pic.twitter.com/yIYJCFr73f — A ☀️ (@formulayna) July 8, 2023

Danny Ric after seeing Checo getting knocked out of Q3 #britishGP #f1 pic.twitter.com/jHOkNGxzee — Sam Malik (@Samjmalik_) July 8, 2023

red bull ripping that suit off perez and giving it to ricciardo midseason pic.twitter.com/D5wkvs3Js3 — ky (@lancstrol) July 8, 2023

danny ric when he sees checo out of quali once morepic.twitter.com/TAqXNBRv4q — nes ¹⁶ (@lclxrc) July 8, 2023

Through goes Daniel Ricciardo !!! pic.twitter.com/7bF0IFqwNg — André (@andrebdcm) July 8, 2023

