Albon admits his skin 'RIPS' around corners – backed up by GRUESOME image

Alex Albon has revealed the painful effect of driving a Formula 1 car upon his body, calling the impact ‘disgusting’.

Albon described the physical effects of driving to former F1 star Jenson Button, saying that he can feel his skin ‘ripping’ as he goes through corners.

He told the Sky Sports F1 commentator: “It’s disgusting. If I show you my back, I’ve got lumps and bumps everywhere. Did you [Jenson Button] not have it?

“Where I think because I’m tall, and to get into the car, to get positioned properly, I’m basically quite rounded on my shoulders and my bones stick out.”

Albon: It happens every race

The Williams driver pointed to his height is one factor in the toll racing takes on his physical health. Albon is tied with Esteban Ocon as tallest on the grid, with both drivers standing at over 6ft 1ins tall.

While he said he is ‘used’ to the pain, Albon admitted that he suffers during every grand prix – with Silverstone's corners particular sore on his body.

He added: “It’s all fun and games, but seriously through corners like Maggots and Becketts I can feel – it sounds disgusting, but I can feel my skin ripping as I go through the corner.

“It happens every race, so I’m used to it now. My tissue breaks and then repairs just in time for the next weekend. But then it tears open again."

