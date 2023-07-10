Clips don't lie? Lewis Hamilton and Shakira rumours intensify but 'single' REVELATION suggests different

Shay Rogers

Monday 10 July 2023 21:43

Lewis Hamilton is quietly experiencing one of his most consistent seasons in Formula 1, and leads teammate George Russell by 39 points in the drivers' championship.

The British Grand Prix marked a fantastic recovery drive from seventh on the grid to the podium as the Brit flew, motivated by the crowd, to achieve his 14th Silverstone podium.

But the crowd may not have been the only thing pushing him on, as a special guest made their third appearance of the season to a Formula 1 race.

Hamilton’s home delight

Hamilton currently sits in fourth place in the drivers’ championship, and has his eyes set on winning sooner than later as Mercedes continue to overhaul their W14 challenger.

Three-time Grammy award winning artist Shakira was spotted in the F1 paddock enjoying a close fought British Grand Prix, which included a tussle between Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton for second place in the closing laps.

The Colombian singer also made appearances at the Miami and Spanish Grands Prix earlier in the season, and has proven to be a lucky charm for Hamilton, who has finished inside the top six in every race that she has witnessed.

The pair's friendship, and her new habit of turning up to his races, have led to high-profile rumours that the pair are dating.

However, the truth may be a little different – with the songstress revealing that she was actually in London working on what might be her next single.

In London working with @dstewartmusic on what might be my next single pic.twitter.com/LJ95GHRQLX — Shakira (@shakira) July 8, 2023

Shakira cheering on Lewis Hamilton again this week! pic.twitter.com/pYEGWCPjsp — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) July 9, 2023

Shakira revealed that she was enjoying spending her spare time in the British countryside with a Twitter post that reached over 100,000 likes, captioned 'Day off'.

With a two-week break before the Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton will be hoping to achieve his first win in nearly two years as he bids to chase down Fernando Alonso for third in the championship.

