Hamilton reveals 'overwhelming' British GP INSECURITY

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he felt undeserving of the admiration of British fans when he first entered F1.

The Mercedes driver entered the sport in 2007 with McLaren and instantly challenged for the title, ultimately missing out by one point in his rookie year before winning it in dramatic fashion in 2008.

The British public immediately took to Hamilton and crowds at Silverstone were full of his supporters as soon as he arrived in F1 and they still are to this day.

But the now seven-time world champion admitted recently that he felt like he had not done enough to deserve such a reaction from his fellow F1-loving Brits.

Lewis Hamilton tends to find another level of performance at Silverstone with eight career F1 wins at the home of British motorsport

Hamilton: It is super overwhelming

"Yes, it’s definitely a big element and a part of that," Hamilton said to BBC Chequered Flag.

"Coming to the British Grand Prix – I've been to see other sporting events, but none of them come close to this one. When you have that support, I never ever dreamed of having people wearing a cap of mine or supporting me, I always thought it would just be my parents.

"To see that and experience it, it takes time to learn to fully embrace it because it’s not easy.

"There is so much energy and it is super overwhelming when you are on stage or in front of a crowd. I think probably when I was younger, there were days when I wouldn’t know if I felt like I truly deserve it.

"That’s just a part of my own issues growing up. Learning to be able to embrace it and pull that in and go on that journey with them.

"When I’ve won the grands prix here, I really feel like people were on the edge of their seats, whether it’s at home or it’s here supporting, kept me going."

