Lewis Hamilton's love life is a constant source of speculation and rumour but there is one love in his life which is never in question – and that's his love for his pet pooch Roscoe.

The bulldog is adored by F1 fans but that pales in comparison to the love the seven-time world champion has for his dog.

Indeed, Hamilton already shared some pictures of Roscoe with fans earlier this week and the Briton, racing at Silverstone this weekend in front of an adoring home crowd, rocked up through the gates of the famous circuit with his best pal alongside him.

You know it's British Grand Prix week when @LewisHamilton rocks up with Roscoe! 🤩🇬🇧



— Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2023

Internet full of Roscoe fans

Hamilton is obviously a superstar social media icon, but Roscoe has his own Instagram account with over 750,000 followers, keeping tabs on the bulldog's lifestyle living alongside the F1 champion.

Here at GPFans, we are certainly big Roscoe fans – and it seems most of the internet are as well, as users responded to the post with plenty of well wishes.

This is not the first time Roscoe has been spotted in the F1 paddock

Rob Myers remarked: "There’s no more iconic duo currently in #F1 than Lewis and Roscoe!"

@Properchops posted: "Love this 😍, Roscoe is so chill with all the attention!"

While @pitlane_girl wrote: "I'm here for the wholesome #Roscoe content..."

We certainly are too, and cannot wait to hopefully see more of Roscoe this weekend...

