Verstappen set for SURPRISE drive as he warns Red Bull and reveals NEW TEAM plans – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Sunday 25 June 2023 00:27

In a thrilling addition to the upcoming Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring, it has been announced that former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen, father of current F1 sensation Max Verstappen, will be taking to the track in Spielberg.

Verstappen reveals factor that can STOP Red Bull clean sweep

Max Verstappen has admitted that Red Bull's attempt to win every single Formula 1 race this season is not in their hands, as the Dutchman warned of the dangers that can occur during a "very long season".

Verstappen reveals NEW TEAM plans and promises more updates

Max Verstappen has said he has other plans in the pipeline after his F1 career ends, as he plans to build on his own racing endeavour.

Verstappen reveals the F1 comparison he 'HATES'

Max Verstappen has admitted he does not like to compare drivers from different generations after he tied Ayrton Senna's 41-race win record in Canada on Sunday.

Verstappen admits that he understands fans' BOREDOM at Red Bull supremacy

Max Verstappen has admitted that he understands why fans are getting bored with the current Red Bull period of domination in F1.

Verstappen BANNED from competing at Red Bull F1 event

Red Bull's star driver, Max Verstappen, has revealed that he was prohibited from participating in an event where retired Red Bull legends Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel will race their iconic RB7 and RB8 cars at the Nordschleife.

