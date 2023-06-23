Verstappen reveals the F1 comparison he 'HATES'

Dan McCarthy

Max Verstappen has admitted he does not like to compare drivers from different generations after he tied Ayrton Senna's 41-race win record in Canada on Sunday.

The Dutchman, who has dominated the sport over the last couple of years, put in another expert display at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve as he raced away to a lights-to-flag victory.

He has won six out of eight races this season and it also marked a century of wins for Red Bull as a team since their arrival in 2005.

Verstappen has been spoken about favourably in comparison to Senna, with Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko convinced he has been proven right about his assertion from a couple of years ago.

The 25-year-old played down that talk though, insisting it is pointless to compare drivers from different eras.

Verstappen has been likened to Senna following a period of huge success

"I hate to compare different generations," he told the media, as reported by Racing News 365.

Following his success at the weekend, Verstappen is targeting as many race wins as possible as he carries on being the sport's main man.

He added: "From my side, the only thing I can say is that when I was a little kid driving in go-karting, I was dreaming about being a Formula 1 driver and I would have never imagined winning 41 Grands Prix.

"So of course, to tie with Ayrton is something incredible. I'm proud of that, but of course, I hope it's not stopping here, I hope that we can keep on winning more races."

