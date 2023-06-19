Marko hits back at 'know-it-alls' after AMAZING Verstappen prediction

Dan McCarthy

Monday 19 June 2023 12:27

Helmut Marko has hit back at those who doubted his backing of Max Verstappen, after the Dutchman equalled Ayrton Senna's record of race victories in F1.

Verstappen enjoyed another lights-to-flag victory on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix as Red Bull's domination of the 2023 season showed no signs of stopping.

No one could get close to the current championship leader as he showcased once again how much speed he has in the RB19 car.

He broke the 200 barrier for number of consecutive laps led in Canada while Red Bull also picked up their 100th win in F1 on what was a day of records.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen: His life in F1 and how he drove Max to greatness

Verstappen was unmatched in Canada

Verstappen has been with the Red Bull family since debuting in F1 back in 2015 as a precocious 17-year-old with Toro Rosso and back then was held up as a potential superstar.

Speaking about his driver's talent, Red Bull adviser Marko says he has been proven right after comparing Verstappen to Senna a couple of years ago.

He told Austrian publication OE24: "A few years ago, I compared Max to Senna and was ridiculed. Slowly, the know-it-alls from back then are running out of arguments.

"Max has not only developed tremendously as a driver but also as a personality. The incredible qualifying lap he delivered in Monaco comes close to Senna. Max is the best under all conditions."

Since Monte Carlo, Verstappen had dominated and has won six of eight races in 2023 so far.

He is 69 points ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in the standings while Red Bull look to be a shoo-in to win yet another constructor's championship title.

READ MORE: Who is Helmut Marko? The genius behind Red Bull rise to power