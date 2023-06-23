Hamilton makes BIG Verstappen F1 records claim

Chris Deeley

Lewis Hamilton has backed Max Verstappen to break his own Formula 1 records by the end of his career.

The seven-time world champion holds the record for titles jointly with Michael Schumacher, and holds the records for most wins, pole positions, podium finishes, career points and laps led outright.

Verstappen, with two titles to his name and 'only' 41 race wins compared to Hamilton's 103, is some way from challenging the legendary Mercedes driver – but is just 25 years old, leaving him with anything in the region of 15 years to rack up the victories.

Speaking ahead of Verstappen's 41st and most recent win at the Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton backed the Dutchman to pass his marks, but admitted he's still hoping to set the bar higher before he retires.

Hamilton doing all he can

"Max has been doing an amazing job," Hamilton said. "He's had such an incredible career so far and he's for sure going to surpass [Senna's figures].

"[We're] working on getting the car to where it needs to be so we can slow him down."

He continued: "He's got a very long career ahead of him so absolutely [Verstappen can eclipse my record]. Ultimately, records are there to be broken. And he's got an amazing team.

"But as I said, we've got to work harder to try and continue to extend it. I hope we get to have, at least within the last period of time in my career, some more close racing."

