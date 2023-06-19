Verstappen reveals NEW TEAM plans and promises more updates

Lauren Sneath

Monday 19 June 2023 07:57

Max Verstappen has said he has other plans in the pipeline after his F1 career ends, as he plans to build on his own racing endeavour.

The Dutchman’s creation, Verstappen.com Racing, is affiliated with Team Redline, the sim racing team that Verstappen has been linked with for several years.

But Verstappen has shown signs of wanting to take his plans further, telling De Telegraaf that he intends to build a ‘beautiful’ team that can compete in different classes in motorsport.

He said of his plans: “This is only the beginning of everything. Of course my main focus at the moment is on Formula 1, but I also want to do other things in the end.

“We are already working hard on the next steps and I expect more to come out in one or two years. In the end, I hope to build a beautiful, own team that can compete in different classes in motorsport.”

Virtual racing

Verstappen also explained a little bit what to expect from Verstappen.com Racing, emphasising that the virtual world plays an important role.

He said: “I am very busy with it and have a lot of ideas and plans. Not even for myself to race in, but for others.

“Maybe not so much in Formula 1, but I'm trying to create something in long-distance racing or the GT world, for example. That's a passion for me, to achieve that.”

