Verstappen BANNED from competing at Red Bull F1 event

Red Bull's star driver, Max Verstappen, has revealed that he was prohibited from participating in an event where retired Red Bull legends Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel will race their iconic RB7 and RB8 cars at the Nordschleife.

Despite his enthusiasm for the opportunity, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko intervened, citing concerns about Verstappen pushing the limits and potential risks. The Dutchman expressed his disappointment at not being able to take part in the event, acknowledging the hazards associated with the renowned circuit.

“I wanted to do it, but I was not allowed by Helmut," said the Dutchman ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. "He knew that I would try and go to the limits. I would have loved to do it.

“I didn’t want to start unnecessary issues. I heard this thing was coming up, and Helmut was sitting at the table when it came up, and he said, ‘No, no, no, you’re not doing that!'”

Red Bull's dynamic duo of Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo will reunite at the Nordschleife

'It's risky'

Verstappen further conceded that the decision might indeed be justified, acknowledging that if he had been allowed to participate, he would have been enticed to shatter the Nordschleife lap record.

“It’s also risky to drive here," he admitted.

“It just depends on how you hit a barrier. But that’s normally not the plan, of course. But hopefully one day I can do it,” he continued.

“Ideally, that would have been amazing in an F1 car. But if it’s not allowed in an F1 car, then maybe one day in a GT3 car.”

