Verstappen set for SURPRISE McLaren drive

In a thrilling addition to the upcoming Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring, it has been announced that former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen, father of current F1 sensation Max Verstappen, will be taking to the track in Spielberg.

Verstappen will be participating in the highly anticipated "Legends Parade" at the Red Bull Ring, showcasing a collection of six iconic cars from the 1960s and 1970s, all powered by V8 engines. Racing enthusiasts attending the event on both Saturday, July 1st, and Sunday, July 2nd, will have the opportunity to witness these historic machines in action.

Stepping into the cockpit of a McLaren M8F from 1972, boasting nearly 800 horsepower, Verstappen Senior is sure to captivate the crowd with his skills and experience. Joining him on this nostalgic journey is Red Bull's esteemed advisor, the venerable Helmut Marko, who at eighty years young will be piloting a BRM 157 from 1970.

Verstappen Sr. is set to throw it back at the Austrian Grand Prix when he takes the when of a a McLaren M8F

The Legends Parade will also feature other distinguished drivers, each taking the wheel of a legendary racing machine. David Coulthard will be behind the wheel of a McLaren M6B, Juan Pablo Montoya will be driving a McLaren M8F, Mark Webber will be showcasing his skills in a Lola 1165, and Alexander Wurz will be revving up a McLaren M8C.

This unique exhibition promises to be a spectacular tribute to the rich heritage of Formula 1, allowing fans to witness firsthand the power, speed, and iconic designs of these historic cars. The Legends Parade at the Red Bull Ring is set to be a memorable experience for all those in attendance, transporting them back to an era of motorsport that shaped the sport we know and love today.

