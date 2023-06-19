Verstappen reveals factor that can STOP Red Bull clean sweep

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 19 June 2023 19:27

Max Verstappen has admitted that Red Bull's attempt to win every single Formula 1 race this season is not in their hands, as the Dutchman warned of the dangers that can occur during a "very long season".

Between Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez, Red Bull have won all eight races so far this season. The Mexican pushed the two-time world champion early on – winning in Jeddah and Baku – before Verstappen stamped his authority to win every grand prix since.

Such is the dominance of Verstappen behind the wheel of Adrian Newey's RB19 design, talk has begun that the 25-year-old could be set to help his team go on to win every single race this season.

Despite the hype surrounding this possibility, Verstappen is looking to remain grounded, warning that the achievement, however incredible, will ultimately not be down to them.

Verstappen: 'It's a very long season'

Max Verstappen claimed victory for Red Bull at the Canadian Grand Prix

“It doesn’t really matter what people are saying from the outside,” Verstappen told Forbes. “You have to just focus on what you can control and that’s within the team and with the car, and that’s what we’re doing.

"Of course we had a really good start to the year and of course we’d really like to keep that going, but sometimes it can also be a bit out of your hands what is happening throughout the weekend…

“It’s a very long season and it’s all about trying to maximize the result every single weekend.”

