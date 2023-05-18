Hamilton still FASTEST as Ferrari admits trying to poach F1 legend and driver caught in SCARY floods – GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Thursday 18 May 2023 23:55

Valtteri Bottas says Lewis Hamilton remains the fastest driver on the F1 grid, ahead of the likes of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari admits F1 legend rejected MULTIPLE offers to join Scuderia

Piero Ferrari, vice-chairman of the Scuderia, says Adrian Newey has turned down offers to join the team on multiple occasions.

De Vries praises hotel hero from rival team after SCARY Faenza floods journey

AlphaTauri driver Nyck De Vries says a member of the McLaren team gifted him a hotel room in a small village after attempting to drive home from the team's Faenza base.

Ricciardo F1 return RUBBISHED: 'What does he have to gain?'

Damon Hill has played down the chances of Daniel Ricciardo returning to the Formula 1 grid this season – suggesting he would have little to gain from joining AlphaTauri.

Imola ticketholders offered KEY update after race cancellation

Organisers of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix have announced that fans who bought tickets for the race weekend in Imola will be entitled to a full refund.

Charles Leclerc makes VOW to Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has committed to his dreams of winning a world title during his time with Ferrari in an interview with the Italian media.

