Harry Smith

Thursday 18 May 2023 12:30

Charles Leclerc has committed to his dreams of winning a world title during his time with Ferrari in an interview with the Italian media.

The Monegasque driver is gearing up for the 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which, if it goes ahead, will be one of two home races for the Scuderia this season.

Leclerc's start to the 2023 season has been a bumpy ride, to say the least, with errors in Australia and Miami casting doubt over the 25-year-old's title credentials.

That said, an immense pole lap at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was converted into a podium finish, reminding Ferrari fans of what Leclerc can do in strong machinery.

Leclerc's Ferrari dreams

"The gap [to Red Bull] is bigger than we expected," Leclerc explained in an interview with the TG1 channel.

"That's why we are working so hard. I hope to be in Maranello in the coming seasons as well. I am happy here, it has always been my dream to be a Ferrari driver."

Leclerc is currently the only non-Red Bull driver to claim a pole position in 2023

Leclerc then reiterated his ambitions to bring the glory days back to Maranello during his time with Ferrari.

"This is one of my dreams that I have already achieved, but that is not all.

"I want to win a world championship, in fact, several world championships if possible.

"I will do everything until the end of my career to achieve this goal."

